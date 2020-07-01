Image Source : FILE Chardham yatra for Uttarakhand residents begins

Chardham Yatra for Uttarakhand residents began on Wednesday with 422 pilgrims applying for e-passes on the first day to visit the Himalayan temples of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. In total, 422 people applied for e-passes on the website of the Uttarakhand Devasthanam Board to visit the temples, including 154 for Badrinath, 165 for Kedarnath, 55 for Gangotri and 48 for Yamunotri, an official release here said.

Board CEO Ravinath Raman said arrangements for thermal screening, sanitisation and masks for devotees have been made.

The pilgrims cannot touch idols at the temples. Even the temple bells have been covered. There will be no prasad distribution, Raman said.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage