Chandigarh faces major power outages; officials say situation likely to continue for two more days

Major power outages in Chandigarh as employees go on strike

Several residential and industrial areas of Chandigarh are facing a major power outage as employees of the Electricity Department went on a three-day strike from Monday night. According to the details, the strike is in protest against the privatisation of the department.

Most of the places have been facing snapping of power since midnight.

The power outage also led to the postponement of some surgeries at the Government Medical College Hospital in Sector 32 (GMCH 32).

"Most of the Industrial Area Phase I and II witnessed blackouts since Monday night. Officers are showing helplessness in restoring power. Hope they arrive at some solution for the next two days," said Chamber of Chandigarh Industries President Naveen Manglani.

The situation may remain the same for two days more as 1,000 employees began a 72-hour strike on Monday night, an official said.

Residents claimed that three helpline numbers set up for registering the complaints have not been responding to the calls.

Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal told the media they will investigate the reasons behind the power disruption.

"Action will be taken against those responsible," he added.

UT Powermen Union President Gopal Dutt Joshi blamed the winds for the disruption of power in Chandigarh.

"We have not disrupted the electricity supply, but we are on strike. Employees hired from neighbouring Punjab and Haryana probably are not able to detect the fault," he added.

