Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections to be held on January 30 at 10 am, says Punjab and Haryana HC

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Chandigarh Mayor Election: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday ordered that Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections will be held on January 30 at 10 am.

The councillors coming to vote will come without any security personnel and supporters. The security of councillors is the responsibility of Chandigarh Police. The responsibility of security during the Municipal Corporation elections will be entirely of Chandigarh Police, the court said.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha polls 2024: PM Modi likely to launch election rally from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on THIS date

More to follow...