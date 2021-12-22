Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Centre to probe Priyanka Gandhi's allegations of her kids Instagram being hacked: Sources

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's allegations that the Instagram accounts of her children have been hacked will be investigated by the government's agency, sources said. The Congress leader has not filed a formal complaint yet.

According to sources, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's advanced anti-cybercrime unit is going to probe Congress leader's allegations of hacking into her childrens' Instagram account.

"Leave phone tapping… Instagram account of my children have also been hacked,” Priyanka told reporters when asked about allegations of phone tapping of opposition leaders by the government. “Does the government have no other work?" she asked.

The Congress leader made the allegation two days after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of getting his telephones tapped and listening to the recordings of his conversations every evening.

