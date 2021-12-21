Not only phone tapping, Govt hacking Instagram accounts of my children, alleges Priyanka Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Highlights Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has alleged that the Centre is hacking Instagram accounts of her children

Congress General Secretary slammed Modi govt of launching schemes when elections are approaching

The Congress leader earlier made allegation that the government was indulging in phone tapping

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that the Centre was hacking Instagram accounts of her children. The Congress leader made the allegation while speaking to reporters on PM Modi's Prayagraj visit where he attended a program dedicated to women empowerment.

Slamming the Modi government, Priyanka Gandhi was asked to comment on the phone tapping issue -- first raised by former UP chief Akhilesh Yadav ahead of next year's Uttar Pradesh elections. Priyanka said, "...leave the phone-tapping, the government was hacking Instagram accounts of my children."

"They're even hacking my children's Instagram accounts, let alone phone tapping. Do they not have any other work?" Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in Lucknow.

Further hitting out at the government, Priyanka Gandhi said that the Prime Minister today bowed down in front of the women... what did I say to women that they should realise your power... it's because of that the government has bowed down as they were launching new schemes... but why not earlier.. just because elections are coming."

"What did I say to the women of UP? To use their power, now even PM Modi has bent a knee. Why didn't he announce this in the last 5 yrs? Why now, before elections? Women have woken up with our 'ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' slogan," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said PM Modi's Prayagraj event.

ALSO READ | Mohan Bhagwat, Mulayam Singh Yadav in one frame! This photo sets tongues wagging ahead of UP polls

ALSO READ | 'Rajiv Gandhi father of lynching': BJP punches back after Rahul Gandhi's dig at Modi govt