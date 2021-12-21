'Rajiv Gandhi father of lynching': BJP punches back after Rahul Gandhi's dig at Modi govt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wave at supporters as they take part in the 'Manhgai Hatao, BJP Bhagao Pratigya Padyatara', in Amethi on Dec 18.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his tweet wherein the latter said that incidents of lynching were unheard of before the BJP came to power in 2014.

"Meet Rajiv Gandhi, father of mob lynching, justifying blood curdling genocide of Sikhs. Congress took to streets, raised slogans like ‘khoon ka badla khoon se lenge', raped women, wrapped burning tyres around necks of Sikh men while dogs gorged on charred bodies dumped in drains," Amit tweeted while reacting to Rahul's barbed remark. He also coupled the tweet with a video of Rajiv Gandhi's speech where the former PM could be heard as saying "whenever a big tree falls, Earth shakes a bit" -- a reference to 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Earlier in the morning, Rahul tweeted: "Before 2014, the word ‘lynching’ was practically unheard of." He also mentioned #ThankYouModiJi in the tweet.

Rahul's tweet came days after two men were beaten to death in Congress-ruled Punjab over alleged sacrilege. While one man was beaten to death by a mob after an alleged desecration bid at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday evening, another incident on Sunday took place in Kapurthala where a man allegedly tried to commit sacrilege at a gurdwara.

