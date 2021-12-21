Mohan Bhagwat, Mulayam Singh Yadav in one frame! This photo sets tongues wagging ahead of UP polls

Follow us on Image Source : @INCUTTARPRADESH RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Samajwadi Party veteran leader Mulayam Singh clicked at the wedding reception of VP Venkaiah Naidu's granddaughter.

Highlights RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Samajwadi Party veteran leader Mulayam Singh Yadav clicked together

The photo is set to stir up a row ahead of next year's assembly elections

The two were clicked at the wedding reception of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's granddaughter

Ahead of next year's Uttar Pradesh elections, a photo of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and Samajwadi Party (SP) veteran leader Mulayam Singh Yadav has surfaced. The two leaders were present at the wedding reception of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's granddaughter.

The photo has been shared by UP units of both BJP and Congress on Twitter, triggering speculations.

Though the leaders were clicked at a wedding function where politicians from all the parties were invited, it may still stir up a row in view of the 2022 elections in Uttar Pradesh and given the fact that the two leaders come from ideological different outfits RSS and Samajwadi Party.

The schedule of next year's assembly elections in 5 states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur, has not been announced yet but campaigning for the polls has already started.

Recently, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the Yogi government was indulging in shopping, tapping phones, and using law enforcement agencies such as Income Tax departments to carry out raids at its leaders' premises. However, the BJP rejected the allegation.

ALSO READ | J&K delimitation draft proposes 6 seats for Jammu, 1 for Kashmir; triggers protest

On Monday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat called on Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. The meeting, held at the residence of the Dalai Lama in Mcleodganj, lasted for one hour.

The Dalai Lama has started meeting the public from December 15. His interaction with the public had remained suspended following the outbreak of coronavirus in 2020.

ALSO READ | 'Rajiv Gandhi father of lynching': BJP punches back after Rahul Gandhi's dig at Modi govt