Centre tells Supreme Court: Ready for elections in Jammu and Kashmir any time now

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/PTI Jammu and Kashmir elections

Centre on Thursday informed Supreme Court that it is ready for elections in Jammu and Kashmir any time now and that the final decision will be taken by Election Commission, state poll panel. It also said, restoration of complete statehood in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will take some time.

National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and son Omar have been pushing for early elecyions in Valley.

Omar Abdullah had even said that the Election Commission should muster courage to tell people why assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are not being held. "Is there a pressure on them (EC) not to hold elections? Let the Election Commission show some courage and say that they are under pressure. There is something fishy."

More details to follow

Latest India News