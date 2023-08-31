Thursday, August 31, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Centre tells Supreme Court: Ready for elections in Jammu and Kashmir any time now

Centre tells Supreme Court: Ready for elections in Jammu and Kashmir any time now

It also said, restoration of complete statehood in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will take some time.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: August 31, 2023 11:23 IST
Jammu and Kashmir elections
Image Source : FILE/PTI Jammu and Kashmir elections

Centre on Thursday informed Supreme Court that it is ready for elections in Jammu and Kashmir any time now and that the final decision will be taken by Election Commission, state poll panel. It also said, restoration of complete statehood in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will take some time.

National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and son Omar have been pushing for early elecyions in Valley.

Omar Abdullah had even said that the Election Commission should muster courage to tell people why assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are not being held. "Is there a pressure on them (EC) not to hold elections? Let the Election Commission show some courage and say that they are under pressure. There is something fishy."

More details to follow 

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News