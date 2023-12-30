Centre launches calendar for 2024 with QR code for each month providing further details | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : X/@IANURAGTHAKUR Union Minister Anurag Thakur launch the Government of India calendar for 2024

New Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Saturday launched the Government of India calendar 2024 with the theme of “Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat”. The calendar 2024 depicts the social, cultural and economic transformation brought about in the lives of the people of India through the design of people friendly policies and implementation of the schemes and initiatives under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

About the calendar

The calendar have different themes for every month and a QR code providing further details. Each month showcases the smiles put on faces of women, youth, middle class, farmers and every cross section of society through fulfillment of the promises made by Government of India over the past nine years. It’s a tribute to the tireless efforts put in by multitude of Government agencies and officers for realization of the promise of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’.

The calendar is also designed to serve as a daily reminder of our dedication to the development and progress of our nation. It inspires all to work with determination, unity, and a shared vision, and nudge all Indians to embark on a journey towards a thriving and developed India for all.

January: As we enter into the New Year, we embrace the spirit of innovation and resilience with the theme of ‘Unleashing Potential, Making India Self-reliant’ for the first month of the year. India has achieved unparalleled success thanks to initiatives like "Make in India" and "Make for the World" and the theme of January is serving as a due reminder of our collective efforts towards a self-sufficient and empowered future.

As we enter into the New Year, we embrace the spirit of innovation and resilience with the theme of ‘Unleashing Potential, Making India Self-reliant’ for the first month of the year. India has achieved unparalleled success thanks to initiatives like "Make in India" and "Make for the World" and the theme of January is serving as a due reminder of our collective efforts towards a self-sufficient and empowered future. February: Moving ahead, we celebrate February with the theme of "Youth Power for National Development." From fostering entrepreneurship to embracing technology, February is a call to amplify the contributions of the youth, propelling the nation towards a brighter and more inclusive future.

Moving ahead, we celebrate February with the theme of "Youth Power for National Development." From fostering entrepreneurship to embracing technology, February is a call to amplify the contributions of the youth, propelling the nation towards a brighter and more inclusive future. March: Serving the poor and uplifting the marginalized have been one of the core priorities of the Modi government. The month of March, with its theme of ‘Priority to the deprived’ is a reminder that true progress lies in providing support to those who need it the most by ensuring that our actions and policies reflect a dedication to inclusivity and justice.

Serving the poor and uplifting the marginalized have been one of the core priorities of the Modi government. The month of March, with its theme of ‘Priority to the deprived’ is a reminder that true progress lies in providing support to those who need it the most by ensuring that our actions and policies reflect a dedication to inclusivity and justice. April: Women play an integral part in society; without their progress, the overall progress of society comes to a halt. The theme of April encourages focus on empowering women across all sectors, fostering a future where their leadership and contributions are integral to decision-making and sustainable development.

Women play an integral part in society; without their progress, the overall progress of society comes to a halt. The theme of April encourages focus on empowering women across all sectors, fostering a future where their leadership and contributions are integral to decision-making and sustainable development. May: Championing the incredible work of our dedicated farmers is the highlight of this month. It emphasizes the importance laid by the government on policies for agricultural advancements, supporting sustainable practices, and ensuring the well-being of those who feed the nation.

Championing the incredible work of our dedicated farmers is the highlight of this month. It emphasizes the importance laid by the government on policies for agricultural advancements, supporting sustainable practices, and ensuring the well-being of those who feed the nation. June: In the past ten years, numerous government initiatives such as PM SVANidhi, PM Vishwakarma, and MUDRA Yojana have significantly increased the number of jobs, chances for self-employment, and business in India. This month, with its theme of 'Growth in employment and self-employment Opportunities’ invites a focus on fostering job creation and entrepreneurship which in turn drives economic empowerment.

In the past ten years, numerous government initiatives such as PM SVANidhi, PM Vishwakarma, and MUDRA Yojana have significantly increased the number of jobs, chances for self-employment, and business in India. This month, with its theme of 'Growth in employment and self-employment Opportunities’ invites a focus on fostering job creation and entrepreneurship which in turn drives economic empowerment. July: July is all about celebrating the backbone of our society, the middle class. Their hard work defines the spirit of New India and they are at the forefront of driving growth and innovation. Our government has consistently worked towards greater ‘Ease Of Living’ for the benefit of the middle class.

July is all about celebrating the backbone of our society, the middle class. Their hard work defines the spirit of New India and they are at the forefront of driving growth and innovation. Our government has consistently worked towards greater ‘Ease Of Living’ for the benefit of the middle class. August: The month of August represents the increasing stature of India on the world economic forum. With major initiatives like Digital India, Make in India, and Vocal for Local, India has paved its way to becoming the 3rd largest economy of the world.

The month of August represents the increasing stature of India on the world economic forum. With major initiatives like Digital India, Make in India, and Vocal for Local, India has paved its way to becoming the 3rd largest economy of the world. September: From significant investments in modern infrastructure with cutting-edge facilities to expansive transportation networks, September is a testament to the transformative strides the country has made in the last ten years in building a resilient foundation for the country's progress.

From significant investments in modern infrastructure with cutting-edge facilities to expansive transportation networks, September is a testament to the transformative strides the country has made in the last ten years in building a resilient foundation for the country's progress. October: October invites us to celebrate the vision of a healthier India by emphasising on the strides made in healthcare accessibility and affordability with Ayushman cards, Jan Aushadhi kendras and new AIIMS and district hospitals strengthening the health infrastructure of the country.

October invites us to celebrate the vision of a healthier India by emphasising on the strides made in healthcare accessibility and affordability with Ayushman cards, Jan Aushadhi kendras and new AIIMS and district hospitals strengthening the health infrastructure of the country. November: From taking pride in our inherent vibrant culture to promoting various art forms and preserving cultural heritage sites to strengthen the cultural lineage, November's theme is all about cherishing our values and culture to ensure holistic and sustainable growth.

From taking pride in our inherent vibrant culture to promoting various art forms and preserving cultural heritage sites to strengthen the cultural lineage, November's theme is all about cherishing our values and culture to ensure holistic and sustainable growth. December: With the motto of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—one earth, one family, one future—and initiatives like Mission Life, India has carved a place for itself as Vishwa-Mitra, a friend of the world.

