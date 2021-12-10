Hate messages on CDS Rawat's death: Karnataka CM Bommai asks police to lodge cases

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, condemning hate posts on social media over the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in a military chopper crash, said that he had asked the police to identify and initiate legal action against them.

"Offensive Tweets and Social Media posts about the tragic chopper crash in which we lost our #CDSGeneralBipinRawat will not be tolerated. I strongly condemn all such messages and have instructed our Police Officials to take strict disciplinary legal action against the offenders," he said on Twitter.

The Chief Minister also said that IAF Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor in the crash was receiving the best treatment at the Air Force's Command Hospital in Bengaluru, and wished for his speedy recovery. Speaking to reporters, he said that the police chief was directed to take legal action against those who have made irresponsible comments regarding a person who led the country's armed forces.

"Similar actions are being taken in other states also. I have given directions to identify people who have made such irresponsible tweets or put up posts on Facebook, to book cases against them and take action. It is condemnable and unpardonable. Such perverted minds must be punished," he added.

Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawa, and 11 other defence personnel were killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Informing about his visit to Command Hospital in Bengaluru, the CM said Group Captain Varun Singh is getting the best treatment there and expert doctors are treating him.

"Most of his (Singh) body is affected by burn injuries and he is being treated for it. I pray to god for his speedy recovery," he said. Bommai along with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had visited the Air Force's Command Hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday evening to inquired about Group Captain Varun Singh's health.

Initially admitted to a hospital at Wellington in the Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu, he was shifted to Command Hospital on Thursday evening, for higher treatment.

A misuse of Freedom of Speech?

Social media is a platform of varied opinions and often people use to express their line of thought and beliefs. While the platform is an excellent space for discussions and debates, often people tend to tread on the other side of the thin line in the name of free speech.

We have often seen the discourse getting vicious following one or two callous comments over sensitive topics or subjects of national interest. The most recent example being the tragic death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other defence personnel in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor.

