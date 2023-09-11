Canadian PM Trudeau, his delegation to remain in India till noon due to plane snag: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Canadian PM Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his delegation will have to stay one more night in New Delhi as technical snags that occurred in their plane were yet to be fixed. Canada on Monday said the earliest possible departure of Trudeau and his delegation from the national capital is Tuesday late afternoon.

Candian armed forces are continuing with their best efforts to bring them back home, officials said on Monday.

Trudeau and his officials, who were to leave Delhi after the G20 summit on Sunday, are stranded here due to technical issues with their aircraft.

Earlier in the day a ferry aircraft to fly them back is expected to land at the Delhi airport at around 10 pm on Monday, said a source in the know said.

The Canadian Prime Minister's office said the Canadian Armed Forces continue their best efforts to get the delegation home.

"We will keep you updated regularly as the situation evolves. Their latest update shows an earliest possible departure of Tuesday late afternoon.

The situation remains fluid," Press Secretary Mohammad Hussain said in the statement.

(With PTI inputs)

