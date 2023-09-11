India, Saudi Arabia to set up joint task force to channelise $100 bn investment, major chunk for oil refinery

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman on Monday agreed on setting up a joint task force to help identify and channelise investments worth $100 billion in the West Coast refinery project in Maharashtra.

"Both sides extended their full support to the early implementation of the West Coast refinery projects... The two sides agreed to set up a joint task force to help in identifying and channelising the $100 billion investments promised by the Saudi side - half of which was for the refinery, and again to have monitoring committee to ensure that the progress in this refinery projects is done as per the plans laid out by both sides," said Secretary (CPV & OIA) Ausaf Sayeed in a media briefing.

