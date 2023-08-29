Cabinet adopts resolution hailing landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon: Key decisions of meet

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The cabinet thanked the scientists and noted that India has become the first country to land near the Moon's south pole.

While passing a resolution on the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3, the Union Cabinet noted that the success of the Chandrayaan mission is not just a victory for ISRO but a symbol of India's progress on the global stage.

Union minister Anurag Thakur said it congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation on its efforts while briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Cabinet. The cabinet thanked the scientists and noted that India has become the first country to land near the Moon's south pole.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Anurag Thakur during the Union cabinet briefing said, "The Whole country is celebrating the success of Chandrayaan-3, cabinet appreciates this historic achievement of Indian scientists."

"Landing on the moon, with predicted accuracy, in itself is a momentous achievement. "Landing near the South Pole of the Moon, overcoming the arduous conditions, is a testament to the spirit of our scientists, who since centuries have sought to push the boundaries of human knowledge," read the resolution.

