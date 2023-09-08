Bypoll Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: Vote counting for seven assembly seats in 6 states to begin today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bypoll Election Results 2023 live updates

Bypoll Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: The vote counting for several high-profile assembly seats to commence in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Kerala, Tripura and Uttarakhand today (September 8). These seats are Dhanpur and Boxanagar in Tripura, Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Puthuppally in Kerala, Dumri in Jharkhand, Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh and Dhupguri in West Bengal. High voter turnout was recorded in most of the seven assembly constituencies in six states where by-election was held on Tuesday (September 5), with Dhanpur in Tripura at the top with over 89 per cent voting. It is seen as a litmus test for the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A against the BJP-led NDA ahead of the assembly polls in five states later this year and the 2023 Lok Sabha election 2024. The by-election saw the I.N.D.I.A alliance putting up a united front in the Ghosi constituency in Uttar Pradesh, where the voting was moderate at around 50.30 per cent, and in Jharkhand’s Dumri where a total of 64.84 per cent of 2.98 lakh voters exercised their franchise Uttarakhand's Bageshwar, where the main contest is between the BJP and the Congress, saw 55.44 per cent voting. In Dhanpur and Boxanagar seats in Tripura, where the Congress had extended support to the CPI(M), there was 89.20 per cent and 83. 92 per cent polling respectively.

