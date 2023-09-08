Friday, September 08, 2023
     
  4. Bypoll Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: Vote counting for seven assembly seats in 6 states to begin today
Bypoll Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: Vote counting for seven assembly seats in 6 states to begin today

Bypoll Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: These seats are Dhanpur and Boxanagar in Tripura, Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Puthuppally in Kerala, Dumri in Jharkhand, Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh and Dhupguri in West Bengal.

September 08, 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV Bypoll Election Results 2023 live updates

Bypoll Election Results 2023 LIVE updates:The vote counting for several high-profile assembly seats to commence in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Kerala, Tripura and Uttarakhand today (September 8). These seats are Dhanpur and Boxanagar in Tripura, Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Puthuppally in Kerala, Dumri in Jharkhand, Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh and Dhupguri in West Bengal. High voter turnout was recorded in most of the seven assembly constituencies in six states where by-election was held on Tuesday (September 5), with Dhanpur in Tripura at the top with over 89 per cent voting. It is seen as a litmus test for the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A against the BJP-led NDA ahead of the assembly polls in five states later this year and the 2023 Lok Sabha election 2024. The by-election saw the I.N.D.I.A alliance putting up a united front in the Ghosi constituency in Uttar Pradesh, where the voting was moderate at around 50.30 per cent, and in Jharkhand’s Dumri where a total of 64.84 per cent of 2.98 lakh voters exercised their franchise Uttarakhand's Bageshwar, where the main contest is between the BJP and the Congress, saw 55.44 per cent voting. In Dhanpur and Boxanagar seats in Tripura, where the Congress had extended support to the CPI(M), there was 89.20 per cent and 83. 92 per cent polling respectively. 

  • Sep 08, 2023 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Check full details about 'Boxanagar Assembly constituency' in Tripura

    Boxanagar (Tripura): The Boxanagar Assembly constituency in Tripura was represented by Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sahid Choudhury four times in a row from 2003 to 2023. CPM candidate Samsul Haque won the seat in the 2023 Tripura Assembly Elections by defeating BJP's Tafajjal Hossain with a margin of 4,849 votes. Haque received 19,404 votes (50.34%) against Hossain's 14,555 votes (37.76%). Tipra Motha Party's Abu Khayer Miah got 3,010 votes (7.81%) and stood third. The by-poll was necessitated after the death of Haque. BJP's Tafajjal Hossain is again contesting against CPM's Mizan Hussain this time. 

     

  • Sep 08, 2023 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Puthuppally assembly seat: Vote counting to begin at special counting station in Baselius College

    According to Election Commission sources, the counting of votes would begin by 8:00 am today at the special counting station in the Baselius College. Postal and service ballots would be counted first, they said. The total number of booths in Puthuppally was 182, and the counting of votes in the electronic voting machines would be conducted in 13 rounds.

     

  • Sep 08, 2023 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Know more details about 'Dhanpur Assembly constituency' in Tripura | READ

    Dhanpur (Tripura): The Dhanpur Assembly constituency in Tripura was represented by former Chief Minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Manik Sarkar five times in a row from 1998 to 2023. However, he opted out of the contest in 2023. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik won the seat in the 2023 Tripura Assembly Elections by defeating CPM's Kaushik Chanda with a margin of 3,500 votes. Bhoumik received 19,148 votes (42.25%) against Chanda's 15,648 votes (34.53%). Tipra Motha Party's Amiya Dayal Noatia got 8,671 votes (19.13%) and stood third. The Tipra Motha didn't take part in the election this time and this could be the decisive factor in this seat. The bypoll was necessitated after Bhoumik decided to retain her Lok Sabha seat and the ministry. Kaushik Chanda is again in the fray against BJP's Bindu Debnath. 

     

  • Sep 08, 2023 6:45 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    The 7 assembly seats went to poll on Tuesday

    The seven seats- Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, Puthuppally in Kerala, Dhupguri in West Bengal, Dumri in Jharkhand, and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura- went to poll on September 5.

     

  • Sep 08, 2023 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Out of 7 assembly seats, three, were held by BJP

    In Dhupguri in West Bengal and Puthuppally in Kerala, where the I.N.D.I.A bloc constituents were up against each other, the voting was around 76 per cent and nearly 73 per cent respectively.

    Out of the seven seats, three (Dhanpur, Bageshwar and Dhupguri), were held by the BJP and one each by the SP (Ghosi), CPI(M) (Boxanagar), JMM (Dumri) and the Congress (Puthuppally).

     

  • Sep 08, 2023 6:34 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Counting of votes is scheduled to begin at 8:00 am

    The counting of votes is scheduled to begin at 8:00 am at all the centres set up in the respective states.

     

  • Sep 08, 2023 6:33 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    High voter turnout recorded in most of 7 assembly constituencies where by-election was held on September 5

    High voter turnout was recorded in most of the seven assembly constituencies in six states where by-election was held on Tuesday (September 5), with Dhanpur in Tripura at the top with over 89 per cent voting. It is seen as a litmus test for the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A against the BJP-led NDA ahead of the assembly polls in five states later this year and the 2023 Lok Sabha election 2024. 

  • Sep 08, 2023 6:29 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Vote counting to begin in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Kerala, Tripura and Uttarakhand

    The vote counting for several high-profile assembly seats to begin in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Kerala, Tripura and Uttarakhand today (September 8). 

