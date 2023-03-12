Shocking! Carpenter allegedly chopped body of woman into 6 pieces months before her marriage in JK's Budgam

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Locals protest in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district after a woman was brutally murdered.

Budgam: The country has witnessed yet another gruesome killing of a woman where a carpenter allegedly murdered a 30-year-old woman in Jammu and Kashmir and then chopped her body parts into six pieces.

According to the local media reports, the woman, who had reportedly engaged months ago and about to marry in August this year, went missing from the Budgam district on March 7, Tuesday. The family members alleged that the woman went to attend her one-year diploma course in computers in the same locality. They claimed that the woman left home at around 10:30 am and did not come. Reacting swiftly, they approached the police station and reported the incident.

“We gathered all our technical inputs and then summoned many suspects for questioning,” SSP Al-Tahir Gilani, Budgam Police Chief, told Kashmir Observer.

Suspect is a married man and has two kids

The police then launched an operation wherein they came to know about a 45-year-old carpenter, whom the family suspected of his earlier nuances. The police identified the carpenter as Shabir Wani, a married man with two kids.

After interrogating him for hours, the police said he confessed his crime. However, the cops said they were shocked after he revealed how he killed the woman mercilessly.

Accused disposed bodies at two different locations

The mason had first murdered the girl before chopping her body into pieces and disposing of them at two locations-- Railway bridge Ompora and Sebden area of Budgam-- reported Kashmir Observer.

Meanwhile, the grieved family members and the local people protested against the administration and demanded the accused should be awarded the death penalty for the crime.

“She was the eldest among three siblings and recently engaged to a man in a neighbouring village. She was scheduled to get married in August this year," Umar, a family member told the media.

Gruesome killings in India

It is worth mentioning that the country reported several crimes related to women wherein they were chopped into pieces. At first, the killing of Shardha Walkar by her 28-year-old boyfriend and live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala in Delhi shook the country last year. He allegedly kept the chopped body in a refrigerator in his house. Later, earlier this year, another similar case was reported in the national capital, wherein a boyfriend killed her partner and stored her body parts in a refrigerator.

