Sunday, June 11, 2023
     
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh addresses rally at Gonda amid wrestlers' protest on sexual harassment charges

Prominent wrestlers have been holding protests since April 23 accusing Singh of sexual exploitation.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal Gonda Updated on: June 11, 2023 13:01 IST
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Gonda
Image Source : INDIA TV WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh addresses rally

Wrestlers protest: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment by women wrestlers, addressed a rally at Gonda in Uttar Pradesh today to mark nine years of the Modi government. He also held a roadshow in Gonda.

On June 2, Singh announced the postponement of the rally at Ayodhya, citing the police investigation into the allegations against him and the “serious directions of the Supreme Court”. However, an official told news agency PTI that permission for Singh's rally was declined. Circle Officer (Ayodhya) SP Gautam said in view of other programmes scheduled on World Environment Day on June 5, the permission sought by BJP councillor Chamela Devi on behalf of Singh has been denied.

