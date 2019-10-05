5 die as wall collapses in Ambala | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 5, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
A murder accused on the run allegedly attacked two policemen with a sword on Thursday evening in Maharashtra's Nagpur district. Hemraj Gajanan Babulkar, on being cornered by a police team in his Narkhed residence at around 5:30 pm, threw chilli powder in the eyes of two policemen and attacked them with a sword, said Inspector (Crime) Anil Jittawar.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday evening helped a tourist who had met with an accident on Zuari Bridge. A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media later. It showed Sawant, an Ayurveda doctor, getting down from his car and attending to the woman who had fallen off a
two-wheeler.
The woman was later taken to Goa Medical College and Hospital in Bambolim, some 6 kilometres from the spot.
AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold closed-door district-level meetings with booth workers from October 16 to analyse the situation on the ground ahead of the assembly polls early next year, senior leader Gopal Rai said.
Each Zila Sammelan will see participation from around 1000-1500 booth workers. Rai said that from October 16 to 23, Kejriwal will address closed door meetings of booth-level party workers in all 14 districts.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and NCP leader Ajit Pawar were among 3,754 candidates who filed nominations for the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly polls on Friday, the last day for submiting the papers. In all, 5,534 candidates have filed nominations across
Maharashtra for the election.
According to the Election Commission, the highest number of candidates -- 135 -- filed nominations in Bhokar Assembly seat in Nanded district.
The Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam on Friday freed a major chunk of its land from encroachers in Hindon Vihar colony. One Devendra Tyagi had illegally grabbed the government land and had rented it out to scrap dealers Shamshudin and Umar for Rs on 5,000 and Rs 2,500 per month respectively.
They had built scrap godowns on the land and were using it for hoarding plastic waste.
Five persons, including three children, were killed when they got buried under the debris of a wall when it collapsed on them at Ambala cantonment late Friday night. As per preliminary information, the deceased were said to be labourers and their children.
Police said the victims were sleeping when the wall all of a sudden collapsed.
Union minister Giriraj Singh on Friday came down heavily on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Deputy Sushil Kumar Modi on water logging in Patna caused by last week's incessant rains, saying Kumar should take responsibility for the problems being faced by the people.
"Definitely...Tali Sardar ko to Gali Sardar ko (If a leader takes credit, he must also accept criticism)," he replied when asked whether Nitish Kumar, who has been the chief minister for past 15 years, should take responsibility for the situation in Patna and elsewhere in Bihar.
PM Modi is likely to visit Saudi Arabia soon. He is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
