Coronavirus Outbreak: UP govt puts 16 districts under lockdown till Wednesday | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on March 23, 2020.
Central Government has announced a lockdown in Chennai along with 74 other districts affected by Coronavirus, till 31st March. Visuals from Chennai's Ambattur OT.
Tamil Nadu: Central Government has announced a lockdown in Chennai along with 74 other districts affected by #Coronavirus, till 31st March. Visuals from Chennai's Ambattur OT.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a lockdown in the state from 6 AM today till 31st March in view of COVID-19. Visuals from Rajpath.
Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a lockdown in the state from 6 AM today till 31st March in view of #COVID19. Visuals from Rajpath.
