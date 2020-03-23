Monday, March 23, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Coronavirus Outbreak: UP govt puts 16 districts under lockdown till Wednesday | Live Updates
Live now

Coronavirus Outbreak: UP govt puts 16 districts under lockdown till Wednesday | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on March 23, 2020.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 23, 2020 7:21 IST
Breaking News March 23
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News March 23

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on March 23, 2020.

Fight Against Coronavirus

Live updates :Breaking News March 23

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Mar 23, 2020 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Lockdown in Chennai

    Central Government has announced a lockdown in Chennai along with 74 other districts affected by Coronavirus, till 31st March. Visuals from Chennai's Ambattur OT.

     

  • Mar 23, 2020 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Lockdown in Delhi

    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a lockdown in the state from 6 AM today till 31st March in view of COVID-19. Visuals from Rajpath.

     

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X