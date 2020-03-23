Coronavirus Outbreak: UP govt puts 16 districts under lockdown till Wednesday | Live Updates

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a lockdown in the state from 6 AM today till 31st March in view of COVID-19. Visuals from Rajpath.

Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a lockdown in the state from 6 AM today till 31st March in view of #COVID19. Visuals from Rajpath. pic.twitter.com/dT2i1WdWcJ — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020