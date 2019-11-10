Delhi govt slaps Rs 90-lakh fine on polluting industries | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on November 10, 2019.
The traffic situation will be affected in some parts of the national capital on Sunday due to the Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi procession on the occasion of birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, said police.
The procession will proceed from Bara Hindu Rao Mosque on Sunday at 11.30 am and will reach Jama Masjid via Chowk Bara Tuti, Sadar Bazar, Qutub Road, Lahori Gate, Khari Baoli, Fatehpuri Masjid, Katra Baluyan, Farsh Khana, Lal Kuan, Chowk Hauz kazi and Chawari Bazar, said Delhi Traffic Police in a statement.
A total of 514 challans were issued for violation of the odd-even road rationing scheme in Delhi on Saturday, official data showed. Of these, 297 were issued by teams of the Delhi Traffic Police, 161 by the transport department and 56 by the revenue department, it stated.
A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly opening fire and injuring a person in the thigh after an argument in Dwarka's Shahabad Muhammadpur village, police said on Saturday. According to police, Shiv and his associates entered Sanskar's home and fired at him on November 2 because of a dispute with his uncle Vishal.
Ferry services have been suspended at Bichali Ghat in Kolkata as severe cyclonic storm 'Bulbul' made landfall Saturday midnight with two deaths reported in its wake.
Major pollutants PM 2.5 at 230 & PM 10 at 218, both in 'poor' category in Lodhi Road area, according to Air Quality Index (AQI) data.
The Delhi government has imposed Rs 90 lakh on polluting industries and those contributing to environmental degradation in industrial estates, an official said on Saturday.
According to the official, during the inspection of Chairman EPCA Bhure Lal and MD of Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, it was found that industrial waste was being dumped in a few plots in Narela Industrial Area.
At least three policemen were killed by unknown assailants in two different incidents in northwest Pakistan on Saturday, police said. Two police constables were shot dead by terrorists riding a bike in tehsil Kulachi of Dikhan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering south Waziristan, they said.
