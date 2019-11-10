Delhi govt slaps Rs 90-lakh fine on polluting industries | Live Updates

The traffic situation will be affected in some parts of the national capital on Sunday due to the Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi procession on the occasion of birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, said police.

The procession will proceed from Bara Hindu Rao Mosque on Sunday at 11.30 am and will reach Jama Masjid via Chowk Bara Tuti, Sadar Bazar, Qutub Road, Lahori Gate, Khari Baoli, Fatehpuri Masjid, Katra Baluyan, Farsh Khana, Lal Kuan, Chowk Hauz kazi and Chawari Bazar, said Delhi Traffic Police in a statement.