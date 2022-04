Five people, including three children, were killed and 13 others injured on Wednesday after an overloaded jeep they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said. The accident took place near Nandeshwar Mahadev temple under the Nai police station limits. "Five people were killed and 13 others were injured in the accident," Udaipur Superintendent of Police Manoj Chaudhary said. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed condolences over the incident.