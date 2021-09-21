Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE BMC likely to introduce logo with QR Codes to identify fully-vaccinated buildings in Mumbai

The Brihanamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai is likely to come up with a special logo with a QR Code to identify buildings in Mumbai where all eligible residents have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus. State Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray on Monday asked BMC to design this code that will be displayed at the entry gates of residential and commercial buildings and offices.

Thackeray was speaking at a meeting held to review Mumbai's strategy to tackle COVID-19, increase vaccination and control vector-borne diseases in the city.

During the meeting, the issue of providing second dose due shots to university students and increasing coverage of the second vaccination shot among the working population was also discussed.

In the meeting along with Aaditya Thackeray, Collector Mumbai Suburban, Nidhi Choudhary, Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani and DMCs of Mumbai were present to review and seek inputs for drawing up a strategy to tackle Covid-19, increase vaccination and control vector-borne diseases in Mumbai.

The QR Codes would help in verifying that residents of housing societies and occupants of buildings and offices are fully vaccinated, the minister's office said.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccination drive was conducted only at 73 of the total 316 inoculation centres run by the Mumbai civic body and the Maharashtra government on Tuesday due to the limited stock of vaccines.

Vaccination will resume at all these centres from September 22, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

