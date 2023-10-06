BJP to retain seats in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand, predicts India TV-CNX Poll

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: The Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to sweep Uttarakhand, if Lok Sabha elections are held today in the country. According to India TV-CNX opinion poll projection, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP is expected to win all five seats in the state. The poll prediction also shows that the saffron party is expected to get 59% of votes in Uttarakhand, while Congress is likely to get 39% of votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections too, the BJP had won all the five seats in the state with a vote share of 61 per cent. The Congress had got around 32 per cent of votes.

According to the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, the BJP is expected to get 50% of votes in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, while Congress is likely to get 10% of votes. As far as regional parties are concerned, Omar Abdullah's National Conference (JKNC) is expected to get 17% of votes, while Mehbooba Mufti's PDP is likely to get just 4% of votes.

Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) is expected to get 7% of votes in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll predicted 3 Lok Sabha seats for BJP in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. National Conference is likely to get 2 seats, while Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) is expected to win 1 seat.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

It should be mentioned here that the next Indian general election is expected to be held in India between April and May 2024 to elect the members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The tenure of Lok Sabha is scheduled to end in June 2024. Notably, all 543 elected MPs are elected from single-member constituencies using first-past-the-post voting.

