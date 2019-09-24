BJP leader distributes school bag with his image, MCD issues showcause notice

Delhi BJP leader's image on school bags; MCD issues notice

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Shailendar Singh Monty was issued a show cause notice by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) after he distributed bags, featuring his photograph alongside a picture of BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi and the party's Lotus symbol, among the children at a civic body school here.

A South MCD official said that there were also reports of a vaccination drive being conducted by Monty with the help of some NGOs and private physicians in some South Delhi school.

"School bags with photographs of the former councillor were distributed in Hauz Rani and Begampur schools. Vaccination has been done without permission in certain schools by some NGOs and physicians. You are hereby directed to show cause as to why disciplinary action should not be initiated against you," the notice stated.

The BJP leader, who has also been a former standing committee chairperson of the SDMC, however, said that he has been distributing the bags among school children for the last 10 years. "This was never an issue for 10 years. Now that elections are approaching, some people have started seeing politics in it," he said.

Singh also said that he took permission from the families of the students before arranging Hepatitis B vaccines for them.

"Around 25 students have been administered with Hepatitis B vaccine with the help of an NGO and doctors. We took permission from their parents. These vaccines are very expensive. I did it as part of my social service. Since the BJP was observing Seva Saptah on account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, I thought these vaccines would benefit some poor students," Singh said.

Monty, also claimed that he had not distributed the bags inside the school, but in a lane outside the main gate. "These children are from very poor background, so I am helping them. Every year I give bags, fruit, cycles to children in schools," he said.