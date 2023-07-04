BJP appoints new state chiefs in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE BJP appoints new state chiefs in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab

BJP appoints new state chiefs: With an eye on the Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday appointed state chiefs for Telangana, Punjab and Jharkhand. While Congress turncoat Sunil Jakhar gets the responsibility of Punjab, Babulal Marandi will be looking after the Jharkhand unit. G Kishan Reddy has been made the BJP chief of Telangana, which will go to polls this year.

G Kishan Reddy's appointment indicates that he will have to do away with the Tourism ministry from the Modi Cabinet. Reddy will replace Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Telangana.

ALSO READ: PM Modi discusses India's roadmap for 2047, work done in 9 years with council of ministers

Sunil Jakhar will replace Ashwani Kumar Sharma as the new state BJP president of Punjab. Sunil Jakhar, one of the senior most leader in the party, joined BJP after being snubbed by the Congress after it made Navjot Singh Sidhu the state chief in May 2022

In Jharkhand, Babulal Marandi will take charge from Deepak Prakash as the new BJP state chief. Babulal Marandi was the first Chief Minister of Jharkhand. He founded his own outfit Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) in 2006. He later merged his party with the BJP in 2020.

Daughter of NT Rama Rao, Daggubati Purandeswari, will replace Somu Veeraraju as the new Andhra Pradesh BJP chief.

Latest India News