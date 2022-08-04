BJP 'exposes true condition' of Delhi schools. Their source: Sisodia's official document

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra "exposed" a document belonging to the Delhi government

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government over its education model. BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra "exposed" a document belonging to the Delhi government and spoke about the "true condition of Delhi govt schools."

The Kejriwal-led AAP government is vocal about the "successful" education model in the national capital, and Dy CM Sisodia had earlier participated in debates with education ministers from other states.

Sambit Patra had shared the content of the letter which shows complaints from Delhi government schools. "A number of complaints have been received from various schools regarding non-completion of work, use of low-quality material, and various deficiencies in the construction by PWD (Public Works Department). These shortcomings hamper the very purpose of the Directorate of Education," Patra said, quoting from the letter dated July 20.

The complaints mentioned in the letter include corruption, dangerous condition of the building, work using low-quality material and various other deficiencies, he noted.

"Due to the above mentioned complaints, running of the schools has been very much difficult and it poses threat to the students and staff and school properties also," he said, reading out from the communication.

The BJP leader said the letter has raised the same questions, which his party has been asking for long. Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, who held the PWD portfolio and is now in jail on money laundering charges, used to make tall claims about their government's work in education sector, he said, alleging that it was all propaganda.

The complaints, he added, are related to work of the PWD department which was helmed by Jain. "Kejriwal and Sisodia gave him clean chit. Was this the good work he was doing," Patra asked. "Education is not a matter of propaganda and advertisement. It is a priority sector," he said, adding that the BJP wants answers from Kejriwal to the charges of corruption and use of substandard material.

