BJP chief JP Nadda to embark on two-day visit to Maharashtra to attend slew of programmes | DETAILS

JP Nadda in Maharashtra: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Wednesday (May 17) will embark on a two-day visit to Maharashtra in order to attend a slew of programmes of the party.

According to sources, Nadda will visit Mumbai and Pune from May 17-18 and also attend a 'Labharthi Sammelan' in RBK Hall, Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road today. Later, he will then hold a meeting of the party's 'Panna Pramukhs' at 5:15 pm and Mumbai Morcha Aghadi in Mumbai at 8:15 pm in Mumbai.

Nadda to attend several programmes in state

During his visit, Nadda is also scheduled to attend the BJP Maharashtra State Working Committee meeting in Pune on May 18 and will also hold a meeting with corporators in Mumbai. According to sources, the BJP chief will also visit and offer prayers at Shri Siddhivinayak Temple on May 18.

Moreover, he will also interact with prominent personalities of society and also participate in a skill development programme during his visit.

Nadda's first visit to a state after BJP's Karnataka debacle

It should be mentioned here that this is Nadda's first visit to a state after the BJP lost the only southern state that it ruled, Karnataka. Congress won an absolute majority in Karnataka Assembly elections on May 13 with the party crossing the halfway mark of 113 seats in the 224-member assembly. Nadda also thanked karyakartas of the party for their efforts and support and accepted the mandate of the people of Karnataka with humility.

(With ANI inputs)

