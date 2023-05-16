Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 'The Rise and Rise of the BJP': When Narendra Modi led the saffron surge to help party get majority on its own

It's been nine years since the historic Lok Sabha elections of 2014 that made Narendra Modi the prime minister of the nation and the first leader born in independent India to hold the post.

It was the longest-running political race throughout the entire existence of the country. On May 16, the results were announced, and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 336 out of 543 seats.

According to election results, which gave the main opposition party more than five times as many seats as the ruling Congress and gave the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a simple majority in the Lok Sabha, the rupee and stock markets were buoyed.

The Lok Sabha elections were won by the BJP, led by Narendra Modi, its prime ministerial candidate, with 282 seats on its own. The alliance it leads — National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 336 seats in the lower house of the Parliament.

Since the 1984 Lok Sabha elections, when the Congress, led by then-prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, won a landslide victory, this is the most seats a party has succeeded on its own. The Congress had only 244 seats in the Lok Sabha in 1991, making it a minority government.

After tweeting about the mandate of the people, Modi held a public rally in Vadodara.

"Great times are coming," said then BJP prime ministerial candidate, adding that "with all and development for all, will be my government’s motto and not an empty slogan" — consequently, proceeding with the improvement board on which he fought the general elections.

In the event that the BJP made one sort of history, the Congress set another. The party was on track for its lowest-ever total in the Lok Sabha. Party Vice President Rahul Gandhi drove the Congress campaign.

Following the assassination of his mother, the late prime minister Indira Gandhi, the Congress under Rajiv Gandhi won a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha in 1984.

The BJP's prime ministerial candidate and campaign leader Modi won both the Vadodara and Varanasi constituencies from which he ran for the Lok Sabha.

At 8 a.m., counting began. The sixteenth Lok Sabha polls saw the most elevated-ever turnout in India for any broad political decision. In an election that lasted just over a month, 551.3 million people went out to vote, or 66.38% of the total electorate.

In 989 counting centers, officials determined the fate of 8,251 contestants by counting the votes. The elections, which started on April 7 and ended on May 12, saw the participation of more than 550 million people.

When BJP fought its first election

BJP interestingly formed the government in 1996 for 13 days and afterward for quite a long time in 1998 when its government lost by a solitary vote in Lok Sabha. The party's ability to forge new alliances and lead the first non-Congress government during its five-year tenure was helped by Vajpayee's pragmatic leadership.

From only two seats in Lok Sabha in 1984 to winning two consecutive larger part general elections, the BJP with its traditional "Hindutva philosophy" has solidly taken the middle phase of India's political scene, dislodging the Congress. The party's graph began to rise during the Ram temple movement in the 1990s, but its influence remained largely limited to the Hindi heartland. In 1996, under the leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, it became the largest party.

With Narendra Modi's rise to national prominence, it experienced unprecedented success. In 2014, the party won a majority on its own for the first time while expanding its reach beyond the Hindi heartland, particularly in the Northeast. When the BJP was founded on April 6, 1980, few people knew it would reach this far. The party was started by Jan Sangh, which had converged with the Janata Party 1n 1977 yet after three years fragmented.

At the point when the saffron party challenged its most memorable political decision in 1984, it won just two Lok Sabha seats. Following which, then, at that point, party president L K Advani made Hindutva the center philosophy of the party and utilised the rhetoric of "pseudo-secularism" and "Muslim appeasement" to extraordinary impact in winning famous support among the Hindus.

The hardline Hindutva governmental issues, which were in accordance with its philosophical parent RSS's philosophy, delivered rich appointive profits in the next general elections in 1989 when the BJP won 85 Lok Sabha seats. Following Advani's 'Ram Rath Yatra' in 1990, the party became stronger and in the 1991 general elections, it expanded its solidarity to 120.

From 11.4 percent in 1989 and 7.4 percent in 1984, the party's vote share increased to 20.1% in 1991. By winning 161 seats in the general election in 1996 and asserting its claim to form the government, the BJP became the single-largest party in the Lok Sabha for the first time. The very first BJP-drove government, shaped under the initiative of Vajpayee, went on for just 13 days as it neglected to draw in partners to marshal a larger part.

In the following general polls in 1998, the BJP's count expanded and it got 182 seats in the Lok Sabha and framed an alliance government called the Public Popularity-based Partnership (NDA), which endured 13 months when it lost a no-certainty movement by a solitary vote. After a year, the NDA won 270 seats in the general election on its own, giving the party another 182 seats, and bringing the BJP back to power. And for the third time, Vajpayee was elected prime minister.

This time, the BJP's government lasted all the way through until the next general election, in 2004, where the BJP's decline began as it lost two general elections in a row. In 2014, the saffron party's fortunes changed when Narendra Modi became the party's national face and the BJP won 282 seats on its own under his leadership. In addition, this party may have been the first in three decades to achieve majority status on its own.

Amit Shah, who was in charge of the state, was rewarded with the party's top position following the BJP's massive victory and excellent performance in Uttar Pradesh. With this difference in positions in the party's administration, another period of the Modi-Shah couple began which prompted the party's triumph in various state assembly elections.

Also Read | Karnataka election results: 'My best wishes...'- PM Modi congratulates Congress

Also Read | Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to virtually distribute 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits today

Latest India News