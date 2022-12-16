BJP's big protest outside Pak High Commission in Delhi against Bilawal Bhutto's remark on PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Dozens of BJP workers gathered outside Pakistan High Commission and staged protest against Bilawal Bhutto.

Bilawal Bhutto's remark against PM Modi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday (December 15) held a big protest outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi against Bilawal Bhutto's shameful remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dozens of BJP workers gathered outside the Pakistan High Commission shouting slogans against the neighbouring country's Foreign Minister Bhutto, speaking during a press conference on the sidelines of UNSC meeting, tried to link PM Modi's name with 2002 Gujarat riots.

Bilawal Bhutto went on to accuse India of trying to destabilise Pakistan's Balochistan region. He said New Delhi was supporting terror activities in Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto's unsunstantiated statement came after India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar sharp remark in response to Pakistan Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar's recent allegation that "no country had used terrorism better than India".

Addressing reporters at the UN Security Council stakeout, Jaishankar said," In terms of what they are saying, the truth is everybody, the world today, sees them as the epicentre of terrorism."

"I know we've been through two and a half years of Covid and a lot of us have brain fog as a result. But I assure you the world has not forgotten where terrorism emanates from, who has their fingerprints over a lot of activities in the region and beyond the region," he added.

"So, I would say that it's something which they should remind themselves before indulging in the kind of fantasies which they do," Jaishankar said.

