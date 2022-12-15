EAM S Jaishankar slams Pakistan in United Nations, says 'Hosting Osama Bin Laden...' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : EAM JAISHANKAR (TWITTER). EAM S Jaishankar slams Pakistan in UN, says 'Hosting Osama Bin Laden...' | WATCH.

EAM address in UN: Without naming any nation, the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar slammed the neighboring state after Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari unceremoniously raked up the issue of Kashmir during a UN gathering in New York to discuss the issue of multilateralism.

Speaking in his national capacity, Jaishankar said the credibility of the UN depends on its effective response to the key challenges of our time be it pandemic, climate change, conflicts or terrorism.

He continued saying, "while searching for solutions, our discourse must never accept the normalisation of such threats. The question of justifying what the world regards as unacceptable should not even arise."

"That certainly applies to state sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. Nor can hosting Osama Bin Laden and attacking a neighbouring Parliament serves as credentials to sermonize before this council," he said in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

Jaishankar's response came after Bhutto raked up the issue of Kashmir during a meeting convened to debate the New orientation for reformed multilateralism (NORM) under India's December presidency of UNSC.

Pakistan foreign minister said that UN Security Council (UNSC) is primarily responsible for maintaining international peace and security.

"Multilateral solutions under the umbrella of the security council offer the most effective approach to promoting peace and resolving conflicts. Parties to a dispute can not advocate multilateral process one day, multilateral reforms one day and insist on bilateral avenues the next and ultimately impose unilateral actions," he said in a reference to Jammu and Kashmir without naming them.

Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security problems including those in its region can be effectively and peacefully resolved through the active involvement of the Security Council.

"Multilateralism should be based on universal and consistent adherence to the UN charter," he added.

Amidst calls for India's inclusion in Security Council Bhutto said "Adding new permanent members to UNSC will numerically reduce the opportunities for the vast majority of the UN member states to be present on the Security Council. We must adhere to sovereign equality of all, not superiority of some."

This is not the first time Pakistan has used the UN stage meant for multilateral agenda to discuss its bilateral issues. India responds in equal measures and calls out its misuse of the UN stage.

