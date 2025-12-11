'Will sit on dharna if any eligible voter is deleted from list during SIR': Mamata Banerjee Addressing a rally in Krishnanagar in Nadia district, Mamata Banerjee said that the Election Commission is deploying officers aligned with the BJP to influence the process.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday warned that she would sit on a dharna if even a single eligible voter's name was struck off from the list during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Will sit on a dharna: Mamata Banerjee

Addressing a public meeting in Krishnanagar in Nadia district, the Chief Minister alleged that the SIR was being used as a political weapon ahead of the 2026 assembly polls. "If even a single eligible voter's name is struck off, I will sit on a dharna. There will be no detention camps in West Bengal. They are so hungry for votes that they are conducting the SIR just two months before elections," she said.

Banerjee said she herself had not filled out her enumeration form yet. "Do I now need to prove my citizenship to a party of rioters?" she remarked, in a clear swipe at the BJP.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) in October launched the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) across 12 states and Union Territories, including West Bengal. The Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led state government has consistently opposed the exercise, alleging that it is being conducted to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mamata calls Amit Shah 'dangerous'

Launching a blistering attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Banerjee called him "dangerous." "The country's home minister is dangerous. You can see it in his eyes – it's terrifying. In one eye, you see 'Duryodhan', and in the other, 'Dushasan'."

Accusing the Centre of targeting Bengalis, Banerjee said, "We have a (Union) home minister who can do anything to label all Bengalis as Bangladeshis and send them to detention camps. But we will not allow anyone to be driven out of West Bengal. We know very well how to bring someone back if they are forced out."

The Chief Minister also alleged that the Election Commission was assigning officers sympathetic to the BJP to influence the ongoing process.

"Some BJP-backed people are being sent from Delhi to keep an eye on things in West Bengal. They are overseeing the work of district magistrates during SIR hearings," she claimed.

