Multilateral platforms being misused to justify, protect perpetrators of terrorism: EAM Jaishankar at UN

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar speaking at the United Nations said that multilateral platforms are being misused to justify and protect perpetrators of terrorism.

Knock on effects of conflict situations underscored necessity for more broad based global governance, the EAM said at the UNSC open debate.

Further speaking at the debate, Jaishankar said, "UN Secretary General has rightly called for ‘transforming this moment of crisis into a moment of multilateralism’. But that moment must capture this sense of change, and not remain a prisoner of the past."

"After all, Our Common Agenda & the Summit of the Future will only deliver results, if they respond to the growing calls for reformed multilateralism. Reform is the need of the day. I'm confident that the Global South especially shares India’s determination to persevere," he said.

"This debate & its outcome will not only help determine what kind of UN we wish to see, but also global order that best reflects contemporary realities," Jaishankar said on ‘Maintenance of International Peace & Security: New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism’.

"Need for a New Orientation for a Reformed Multilateral System or NORMS, as we've titled it, flows from this widespread recognition. While the matter concerns fullest constituency of member states, UNSC too has an important stake in the consideration of this crucial question," said Jaishankar.

"While the debate on reforms has meandered aimlessly, the real world meantime has changed dramatically. We see that in terms of the economic prosperity, technology capabilities, political influence and developmental progress."

"Broader dispersal of capabilities & responsibilities expressed for example, in emergence of G20. That realisation is now steadily percolating through the wider membership of the UN," Jaishankar added.

"At 77th UNGA, we were all witness to a growing sentiment in favour of reform. Our challenge is to translate that into concrete outcomes," he mentioned.

"The decision about their future can no longer be taken without their participation. Equally important is to make working methods and processes of the global institutions, incl this Council, more accountable, objective, and transparent," Jaishankar said.

The Member states from Latin America, Africa, Asia, and the Small Island Developing States should have credible and continuing representation in the Security Council, he added.

