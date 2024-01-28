Bihar: Chirag Paswan extends support to Nitish Kumar 'because of PM Modi', cites 'policy-based differences'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday (January 28) said that his party is extending support to the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government, to be sworn-in in Bihar, because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and underlined that he has “policy-based differences” with the former chief minister. He said that his differences with Nitish would continue if work continues as per his old policies.

Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar at 5 pm today. He resigned from the post earlier today, in the back of a massive political upheaval in the state triggered due to internal rifts in the Mahagathbandhan comprising RJD and Left parties.

“I will attend the oath ceremony today as an NDA ally. It is a matter of joy that NDA is coming to power in Bihar...We too have a vision of 'Bihar First, Bihari First'. I have said earlier too that I have had policy-based differences with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and I still have those differences. If the work continues as per his policies, the differences will probably continue in the time to come. We have supported because of PM Modi. We are part of the NDA, and will support nation building. I have always believed that his policies have not facilitated development in Bihar,” Chirag Paswan said.

Nitish Kumar resigns

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation to Governor Rajendra V Arlekar on Sunday morning. The governor accepted Kumar's resignation, and asked him to continue as caretaker CM till a new government is formed.

Kumar was accompanied by senior minister Bijendra Yadav of the JD(U) when he went to the Raj Bhavan. Kumar submitted his resignation after chairing a meeting with party MLAs at his official residence.

