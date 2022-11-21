Bihar: Seven students fall unconscious after burning raw coal releases toxic gas

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bihar: 7 students fall unconscious after inhaling toxic gas

Bihar: At least seven students of a government school fell unconscious allegedly due to suffocation on Monday. According to the details, the students allegedly inhaled some form of toxic gas released due to the burning of raw coal in a nearby coal depot.

The incident took place at the CPS School located at Nagar Thana Chowk in Madhubani.

After the incident, all affected students were shifted to the Sadar hospital.

However, according to the doctors, they are out of danger and stable now.

"The students were having breathing problems from suffocation. Even I had trouble breathing," a teacher said.

On Friday, nearly 50 students of a women's college in Hyderabad took ill after inhaling a foul smell emanating from the garbage near the institution.

The students who experienced vomiting sensation, breathlessness and other problems were taken to a nearby hospital and all of them were safe, police said in a release.

The students were having lunch on the second floor of the college when the foul smell spread to the rooms, they said.

The 'clues team' of police ascertained that the reason for the foul smell was clearing the garbage nearby around the same time, the release said.

(With inputs from ANI)

