Bihar: 5 injured after falling from stuck ferris wheel at Sonpur fair

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE On Sunday, a large turnout was seen in the Sonpur fair. Tall swings are one of the major attractions of the fair.

Five persons were injured after the 70-feet-high Ferris Wheel they were on broke down and they fell down from it at Sonpur fair in Bihar on Sunday evening, police said.

The five fell from around 50 feet, and one of them, identified as Aman Khan, sustained severe burn injuries after falling on a high-tension electric wire.

Sonpur SHO Sanjay Kumar Singh said that the victims were taken to PMCH Patna for treatment. One of them is in critical condition.

"As soon as we learnt about the incident, our team deployed at Sonpur fair rescued them. We have initiated action against the operator and the owner of the swing. The injured were admitted to the hospital and their family members were informed about the incident," he said.

On Sunday, a large turnout was seen in the Sonpur fair. Tall swings are one of the major attractions of the fair.

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh: Man kills woman over money-related dispute, keeps corpse in his car

Latest India News