IRCTC scam case: CBI’s demand to cancel bail rejected, court warns Tejashwi Yadav to speak carefully

IRCTC scam case: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday rejected the demand of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to cancel the bail of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in connection with IRCTC scam case.

CBI sought court's direction to cancel the bail granted to Yadav. The RJD leader is one of the accused in the alleged scam.

The investigation body claimed that Yadav had threatened the CBI officials while addressing a press conference, thereby influencing the case.

Earlier, the CBI on October 8, questioned the private secretary of Tejashwi Yadav in connection with land-for-jobs "scam" in the Railways when his father Lalu Prasad was the minister.

Sanjay Yadav was summoned to appear before the agency on Saturday, a day after the CBI chargesheeted Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi and their daughter Misa Bharti in the case, they said.

Sanjay, who served as Tejashwi's PS during his first tenure as Deputy CM in 2015 as well, was summoned earlier also but he had challenged the CBI notices before the Delhi High Court.

In the charge sheet filed before a special CBI court, the agency has also named Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti, former general manager of Central Railways Sowmya Raghvan, former CPO Railways Kamal Deep Mainrai, seven aspirants appointed as substitutes and four private individuals.

Yadav calls it politically motivated

Speaking on the matter, Tejashwi Yadav had sought to link the development to the BJP's loss of power in the state where it is now pitted against a formidable multi-party 'Mahagathbandhan'.

The RJD heir apparent, who had earlier mockingly asked central investigating agencies to open their offices at his residence, added tongue in cheek that after the CBI, he expected the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to swing into action.

The CBI has filed the charge sheet against Prasad, Rabri Devi and 14 others in connection with an alleged land-for-jobs scam during his tenure as the railway minister.

