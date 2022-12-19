Bridge worth Rs 13 crore collapses before inauguration in Bihar's Begusarai | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI The bridge was constructed under the Chief Minister National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) scheme.

A part of a newly-constructed bridge collapsed in Bihar's Begusarai district just before it was to be inaugurated on Monday. No casualty was reported. The bridge, which was worth 13 crores, was built across the Burhi Gandak River in Sahebpur Kamal.

The 206-meter-long bridge had developed cracks while the part between pillar 2 and pillar 3 collapsed, according to reports. The administration on Monday said that nobody was on the bridge when the incident took place.

The bridge was constructed in 2022 but was never inaugurated due to the lack of an access road. The bridge was constructed under the Chief Minister National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) scheme.

"We're assessing the reason behind bridge collapse," said Arvind Kumar Verma, DM Begusarai

In October, a total of 134 persons lost their lives after a century-old suspension bridge fell into the Machchhu River of Morbi, Gujarat.

(With inputs from ANI)

