Bihar: Patna airport receives threat call; search operation by bomb squad team underway

Patna Jaiprakash Narayan airport on Wednesday received a bomb threat call. Acting upon the threat, the airport authority called bomb squad team. An intense search operation is underway at the airport.

"A bomb threat call was received at Patna Airport. Based on the information Airport Bomb Threat Assessment Committee found the call non-specific. State BDDS team carried out checks," said Patna Airport Director.

Bomb threat to Delhi school

In a similar incident, a school in Delhi received bomb threat mail today. Upon receiving the threat call, the Indian School in Sadiq Nagar was evacuated. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad were informed and further investigation is on.

According to the initial investigation, the email was received at 10.49 AM. A senior police officer said a person named Brijesh of Indian School, BRT Road, informed them about the email. The school has been evacuated and a thorough check is being conducted by the team, he added.

Nothing suspicious has been found so far, said police. In November too, a similar bomb call was received at the school, but even then the police did not find anything suspicious.

