Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Bhubaneswar is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Odisha. The state has 21 parliamentary seats. The Bhubaneswar seat comprises seven Assembly segments including Jayadev, Bhubaneswar Central, Bhubaneswar North, Ekamra-Bhubaneswar, Jatani, Begunia and Khurda. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Congress are the main parties in the constituency. BJD's Prasanna Kumar Patasani won the Bhubaneswar constituency five times in a row in 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014. Congress leader Chintamani Panigrahi represented the seat four times in 1967, 1971, 1980 and 1984. The BJP won the seat for the first time in 2019.

Bhubaneswar Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 16,99,678 voters in the Bhubaneswar constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 9,08,758 voters were male and 7,90,394 were female voters. 526 voters belonged to the third gender. 1,511 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bhubaneswar in 2019 was 2,012 (1,893 were men and 119 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Bhubaneswar constituency was 15,27,768. Out of this, 8,35,850 voters were male and 6,91,665 were female voters. 253 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 498 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bhubaneswar in 2014 was 1,845 (1,248 were men and 597 were women).

Bhubaneswar 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Aparajita Sarangi won the seat for the first time with a margin of 23,839 votes. She was polled 4,86,991 votes with a vote share of 48.43%. She defeated BJD candidate Arup Mohan Patnaik who got 4,63,152 votes (46.06%). Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) candidate Janardan Pati, backed by the Congress party, stood third with 23,026 votes (2.29%) in the constituency. The total number of valid votes polled was 10,05,215.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJD candidate Prasanna Kumar Patasani won the seat for the fifth time in a row. He was polled 4,39,252 votes with a vote share of 49.25%. BJP candidate Prithiviraj Harichandan got 2,49,775 votes (28.00%) and was the runner-up. Patasani defeated Harichandan by a margin of 1,89,477 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 8,91,822. Congress candidate Bijay Mohanty came third with 1,45,783 votes (16.34%) and Aama Odisha Party (AOP) candidate Sunjoy Hans was in the fourth position with 29,505 votes (3.31%).

Bhubaneswar Past Winners

Prasanna Kumar Patasani (BJD): 2009

Prasanna Kumar Patasani (BJD): 2004

Prasanna Kumar Patasani (BJD): 1999

Prasanna Kumar Patasani (BJD): 1998

Soumya Ranjan Pattnaik (Congress): 1996

Shivaji Patnaik (CPM): 1991

Sivaji Patnaik (CPM): 1989

Chintamani Panigrahi (Congress): 1984

Chintamani Panigrahi (Congress): 1980

Sivaji Patnaik (CPM): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 6,156 voters (0.61%) opted for NOTA in the Bhubaneswar constituency. In 2014, 8,140 voters (0.91%) opted for NOTA in the Bhubaneswar constituency.

Bhubaneswar Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 10,05,215 or 59.14%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 8,91,822 or 58.38%.

Bhubaneswar Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on April 23 in the Bhubaneswar constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 17 in Bhubaneswar.

Bhubaneswar Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,656 polling stations in the Bhubaneswar constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,531 polling stations in the Bhubaneswar constituency.