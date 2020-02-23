Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad calls for Bharat Bandh today

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad has called for a Bharat Bandh on February 23, Sunday. Azad has called for a bandh as a protest against the Supreme Court's decision on reservation.

Supreme Court, in it's verdict, had said that state government is not obligated to provide reservation in government jobs or promotions. The apex court also said that reservation is not a fundamental right and the state government cannot be compelled to give any reservations.

After this verdict, the Bhim Army Chief called for a bandh nationwide in protest.

Azad has also filed a review petition after the Supreme Court verdict which came out on February 7.

He said that the decision goes against the fundamentals of reservation and he therefore will be opposed.

The SC's verdict was in regards to a petition filed against the Uttarakhand government's decision dated September 5, 2012 wherein the government filled all posts in public services without providing reservation to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes in the state. The government's decision was challenged in the Uttarakhand High Court, where it was dismissed.