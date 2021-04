Image Source : ANI Crude bombs hurled at BJP office in Panihati

Crude bombs were reported to be hurled at BJP's camp office and residence of party workers in Panihati of North 24 Parganas, as reported by news agency ANI. BJP candidate Sanmoy Banerjee said, "TMC people have resorted to these attacks as they know they are losing the polls. Police are acting as mere spectators."

Latest India News