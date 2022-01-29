Beating Retreat: Drones, foot-tapping music to mark end of R-Day celebrations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Drones, music mark end of R-Day celebrations

1,000 drones, foot-tapping music, and soulful renditions will be witnessed at Vijay Chowk on Saturday as the Republic Day celebrations culminate with the Beating Retreat ceremony by the bands of the armed forces and central and state police contingents.

1,000 Made in India drones will make different formations for the Beating Retreat ceremony, at Vijay Chowk. A number of Indian-origin tunes are part of this year's ceremony on January 29. The 26 tunes that will be played at this year's ceremony include 'Hey Kanchha', 'Channa Bilauri', 'Jai Janam Bhumi', 'Nritya Sarita', 'Vijay Josh', 'Kesaria Banna', 'Veer Siachen', 'Hathroi', 'Vijay Ghosh', 'Ladaakoo', 'Swadeshi', 'Amar Chattan', 'Golden Arrows' and 'Swarn Jayanti', according to the brochure. The ceremony will see the participation of 44 buglers, 16 trumpeters and 75 drummers.

According to an advisory, traffic restrictions have been put in place on Saturday from 2 pm to 9.30 pm. Vijay Chowk will remain closed for traffic, adding traffic will not be allowed on Rafi Marg between Sunehri Masjid roundabout and Krishi Bhawan roundabout.

Beating Retreat is a centuries-old military tradition dating from the days when troops disengaged from the battle at sunset. As soon as the buglers sounded the retreat, the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield, it added.

Beating Retreat marks the end of nearly week-long festivities of Republic Day, which used to begin on January 24. But this year, the celebrations will begin on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Ahead of Bose's 125th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday announced that a grand statue of the iconic freedom fighter will be installed at India Gate as a symbol of India's "indebtedness" to him. Till the statue, made of granite, is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place, he said, adding that he will unveil the hologram statue on Sunday.

