Clear sky in Delhi during 'Beating Retreat' ceremony: IMD

Till February 1, the national capital will have mainly clear sky with misty mornings, said IMD

Temperatures are likely rise by 3-5 degrees over parts of Northwest & Central India till February 2

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a clear sky in the India Gate area during the "Beating Retreat" ceremony on Saturday. As per the bulletin issued at 2 p.m., the weather department has pegged the maximum temperature in the national capital between 21 and 22 degrees Celsius and minimum at 5.4 degrees.

IMD started this time to time weather update for the "Beating Retreat" ceremony from Friday evening. It had also issued similar forecast for the Republic Day on January 26. Beating Retreat ceremony that takes place on January 29, annually, is a centuries-old military tradition dating from the days when troops disengaged from battle at sunset.

After almost over a week of cloudy, rainy and cold days, the city recorded mainly clear and sunny sky on Thursday. Meanwhile, the national capital woke up to a mainly clear sky on Saturday. There will be strong surface wind with 20-30 kilometre per hour speed during the day, the IMD stated. While the maximum temperature for the day has been pegged at 21 degrees Celsius, minimum will settle at 5.4 degrees.

Till February 1, the national capital will have mainly clear sky with misty mornings, the IMD forecast showed. Cold Wave and cold day conditions over Northwest and Central India are very likely to abate gradually after Saturday while there would be a wet spell over Northwest, East & Northeast India from February 2 and 4, the IMD said Friday night.

Maximum temperatures are very likely to rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius over most parts of Northwest & Central India till February 2 and fall thereafter. Surface winds (speed 15-25 kmph) are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh during next four days. It ascribed the phenomenon for the cold and also the rain to the presence of Western Disturbance.

