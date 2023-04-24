Follow us on Image Source : PTI Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee issues notices to 188 unlawful occupants of its properties

Badrinath Kedarnath Mandir Samiti: The Badrinath-Kedarnath Mandir Samiti has issued notices to at least 188 unlawful occupants of its properties, threatening legal action against the encroachers. As per the committee, encroachment activities have been noticed on the properties inside and outside Uttarakhand.

As per the reports, the committee owns properties in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra also apart from the ones in the Garhwal and Kumaon regions of Uttrakhand.

People illegally occupied many properties owned by the temple committee

Devotees gave these properties as donations in the name of Badrinath and Kedarnath. Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) chairman Ajendra Ajay said soon after assuming office in 2022 it came to his notice that people illegally occupied many properties owned by the temple committee inside and outside the state.

“I sought details of such properties and their illegal occupiers. A total of 188 encroachers have been served with notices. Some more such encroachers have been identified. We are preparing to send them notices soon. If they don't vacate our properties immediately legal action will be taken against them," Ajay said.

A drive was launched last year against people who had taken our land, dharamshalas or business space on lease but were not paying rent in accordance with the clauses of the contract, he said. Revenue worth Rs 22 lakh has been recovered from them, he added.

The BKTC has 17 acres of land in the name of Badrinath in Muradnagar in Maharashtra, 11,020 square feet land in Lucknow, 42 bighas of land in Ramnagar besides other properties in Dehradun, Chamoli and Haldwani.

