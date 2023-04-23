Kedarnath yatra: Registration of pilgrims suspended till April 30 amid rain, snowfall

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kedarnath yatra registration of pilgrims suspended

Char Dham Yatra 2023: Due to rain and snowfall in the upper reaches of the Garhwal Himalayas in the past few days, the registration of pilgrims for the Kedarnath yatra has been suspended till April 30 in Rishikesh and Haridwar, said officials on Sunday (April 23). The holy shrine will be opened to the public on April 25.

Additional Commissioner (Administration) of Garhwal Division and Additional Chief Executive Officer of Chardham yatra Administration Organisation Narendra Singh Kaviriyal while speaking to news agency PTI said, "In view of the bad weather and heavy snowfall, the registration of pilgrims for the Kedarnath yatra has been suspended till April 30 in Rishikesh and Haridwar." He further said that after reviewing the weather conditions in the coming days, the Uttarakhand government will take decisions accordingly in the interest of the devotees.

Advisory for Kedarnath Dham yatra

Due to incessant rain and snowfall in the upper reaches of the Garhwal Himalayas, the mercury in the region has dropped significantly and authorities are facing problems in clearing the snow that keeps accumulating on footpaths. The Uttarakhand government on Sunday issued the advisory for the pilgrimage and urged the devotees to be careful and start their yatra according to the weather conditions.

An official spokesperson said the state government has urged the pilgrims to check the weather forecast before starting the yatra and to carry enough warm clothes. "It may be noted that intermittent rain and snowfall continue in Kedarnath Dham. All the devotees coming to Kedarnath Dham from the country and abroad have been informed by the government to check the weather forecast before going to Kedarnath Dham and have been asked to carry enough warm clothes," the government officials stated.

The government also said that due to the weather, the pilgrims might have to face all sorts of problems during the yatra. However, adequate medical arrangements have been made along all the yatra routes, it said. It added that it is committed to ensuring smooth, safe and uninterrupted travel for the pilgrims and the arrangements are being regularly monitored at the highest level.

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said, "There was heavy snowfall in Kedarnath Dham yesterday. Pilgrims are requested to be alert and begin their yatra by looking at the weather".

Meanwhile, the registration of pilgrims for the other three dhams -- Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri -- is underway.

Char Dham yatra

The Char Dham yatra began on Saturday (April 22) on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri. The portals of the Kedarnath will be opened for devotees on April 25, while Badrinath temple will be opened on April 27. So far, over 16 lakh devotees from India and abroad devotees have registered for the Char Dham pilgrimage, the officials said.

The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. Situated at the heights of the great Himalayas, the four pilgrim destinations Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath are collectively known as Char Dham. These religious centres draw large numbers of pilgrims each year and are the most famous hubs of religious travel across the Northern part of India.

(With agencies input)

