Baby Rani Maurya appointed as BJP national vice president

Earlier this month, Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya resigned two years before completing her tenure amid speculation that she may be given some active role in politics.

Former Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Monday has been appointed as the National Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Dilip Ghosh on Monday has also been appointed as the party's national vice president with immediate effect while Dr. Sukanta Majumdar has been appointed as the West Bengal BJP chief.

She tendered her resignation to the President of India, a Raj Bhawan official said. She has resigned for personal reasons, he said.

Speculation, however, is rife in the media that her resignation will pave the way for her to play a more active role in politics. It is also being linked with her recent meeting with Amit Shah in Delhi on September 5.

Sixty-five-year-old Maurya who has long been associated with the BJP was sworn in as the Uttarakhand governor on August 26, 2018, taking over from Krishna Kant Paul at the end of his five-year tenure.

