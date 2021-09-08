Wednesday, September 08, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya resigns, two years before completing her tenure

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya resigns, two years before completing her tenure

Sixty-five-year-old Maurya who has long been associated with the BJP was sworn in as the Uttarakhand governor on August 26, 2018, taking over from Krishna Kant Paul at the end of his five-year tenure.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: September 08, 2021 17:07 IST
Speculation, however, is rife in the media that her
Image Source : @BABYRANIMAURYA

Speculation, however, is rife in the media that her resignation will pave the way for her to play a more active role in politics. It is also being linked with her recent meeting with Amit Shah in Delhi on September 5.

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya resigned on Wednesday two years before completing her tenure amid speculation that she may be given some active role in politics.

She tendered her resignation to the President of India, a Raj Bhawan official said. She has resigned for personal reasons, he said.

Speculation, however, is rife in the media that her resignation will pave the way for her to play a more active role in politics. It is also being linked with her recent meeting with Amit Shah in Delhi on September 5.

Sixty-five-year-old Maurya who has long been associated with the BJP was sworn in as the Uttarakhand governor on August 26, 2018, taking over from Krishna Kant Paul at the end of his five-year tenure.

ALSO READRahul Gandhi to visit Mata Vaishno Devi temple tomorrow

She had completed three years in office as the Uttarakhand governor last month. She has the distinction of being the first woman mayor of Agra from 1995 to 2000.

She had also been a member of the National Commission for Women from 2002-2005.

ALSO READUttarakhand: Covid curfew extended for another week. Check details

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News