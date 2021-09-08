Rahul Gandhi to visit Mata Vaishno Devi temple tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rahul Gandhi to visit Mata Vaishno Devi temple on September 9

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Jammu for a two-day, starting tomorrow. He will pay obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi temple on Thursday. After Darshan of Mata Vaishno Devi, Rahul Gandhi will stay the night in Jammu.

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi will address party workers at a resort in Jammu and have lunch with the delegation of the local leaders.

According to GA Mir, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president, Rahul will also interact with the members of the extended working committee including former ministers, legislators, AICC members, PCC and District Congress Committee delegates.

This will be Rahul Gandhi's second visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.

Rahul Gandhi had visited Kashmir on August 9-10 and paid obeisance at the holy shrines of Mata Khir Bhawani and Hazratbal, and held interactions with party leaders and activists. During the inaugural function of the new building of the party office at Srinagar, Rahul had announced that he would visit Jammu and Ladakh in near future.

