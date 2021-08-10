Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rahul Gandhi visits Kheer Bhawani temple in J&K's Ganderbal

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, offered prayers at the famous Ragnya Devi temple popularly known as Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal district today morning.

He reached the temple nestled among mighty chinars in Tullamulla area of the central Kashmir district early in the morning. He was accompanied by the party's general secretary organisation K C Venugopal.

"This was a private visit. Rahul ji wanted to pay obeisance at the temple," a Congress leader told PTI.

Scores of party leaders and supporters were waiting outside the shrine complex to welcome the former Congress president. Rahul is also scheduled to visit the Dargah Hazratbal shrine on the banks of the Dal Lake here after the visit to the temple.

The Congress MP had attended a wedding reception of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Ghulam Ahmad Mir's son at a hotel on Monday evening.

On Tuesday itself, the Congress MP will inaugurate the Congress Bhawan at MA Road in the heart of the city. He will also interact with party leaders and workers at the party office. He will leave for Delhi later on Tuesday.

