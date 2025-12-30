UAE debunks Saudi claims of fuelling Yemen conflict, calls for restraint The UAE firmly denied sending arms or directing the STC to conduct operations against Saudi borders and reiterated its commitment to the safety and stability of the Kingdom.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has rejected claims that it pressured Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) to take military actions that could threaten Saudi Arabia’s security. On Tuesday, the UAE, through its state news agency WAM, expressed “deep regret” over a statement by Saudi Arabia, which accused the UAE of escalating tensions among Yemeni factions.

The UAE firmly denied sending arms or directing the STC to conduct operations against Saudi borders and reiterated its commitment to the safety and stability of the Kingdom.

What did Saudi Arabia say?

Earlier on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia voiced concern over the UAE’s alleged influence on STC forces near its southern borders.

The Saudi foreign ministry called these actions “a threat to the Kingdom’s national security” and a “red line,” warning that the Kingdom would take all necessary steps to neutralize any potential threat. The statement described the UAE’s moves in Yemen as “extremely dangerous” for both Saudi Arabia and the broader region.

The warning came after the Saudi-led coalition intercepted a large shipment of weapons and combat vehicles intended for STC forces in Yemen. According to the coalition, the ships had departed from the UAE port of Fujairah and arrived at Mukalla port in Yemen on December 27-28.

Yemen’s presidential council ordered all UAE forces to leave the country within 24 hours and canceled a security agreement with Abu Dhabi. Saudi Arabia also demanded that the UAE stop providing any military or financial support to factions within Yemen.