Uttarakhand: Covid curfew extended for another week. Check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Uttarakhand: Covid curfew extended till September 14

The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the ongoing Covid-induced curfew in the state by another week, till September 14, officials said.

During previous relaxations, government offices were allowed to function with 100 per cent capacity. Shops and business establishments in the state were also permitted to open from 8 am to 9 pm six days a week. Water parks were permitted to open with 50 percent capacity.

ALSO READ: Goa extends COVID curfew till September 13. What's allowed, what's not

ALSO READ: COVID: Haryana lockdown extended for 14 days, online classes in residential universities till Oct 15

Latest India News